Grand Mufti Of Bosnia Prays For Palestine At Faisal Masjid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The esteemed Grand Mufti of the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr. Husein ef Kavazovic offered Friday prayer at the Faisal Masjid.
At the Faisal Masjid, the Grand Mufti was received by Incharge Protocol and Public Relations of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Nasir Farid who extended a warm welcome to him.
He also conveyed heartfelt congratulations by the President IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi for his forthcoming receipt of the Sitare e Quaid e Azam Award on March 23rd, conferred by the President of Pakistan.
Dr. Husein ef Kavazovic thanked IIUI President for the warm wishes and felicitations.
The Friday prayer at Faisal Masjid was also attended by the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic, officials of International Islamic University , Diplomats of various Muslim countries , prominent religious and political figures, and thousands of faithful from twin cities.
The esteemed Grand Mufti prayed for the stability of the Islamic world, the progress of Pakistan and Muslims of Gaza that May Allah end their hardships.
He also expressed appreciation for the deep bonds of friendship between the peoples of Bosnia and Pakistan.
