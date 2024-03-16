Green Pakistan drive underway in Sargodha

Preparations for the Plant for Pakistan drive by PHA Sargodha is under way

PHA DG Tauqeer Haider Kazmi along with his team is striving to eliminate environmental pollution and make Sargodha green and green. According to the details, on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PHA Sargodha is engaged in the Plant for Pakistan Campaign 2024 and Green Transmission Action. Under the drive, more than 50,000 saplings will be planted at different places in Sargodha, while distribution of plants will be ensured free of cost by setting up stalls at different places in the city.

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority Sargodha Syed Touqeer Haider kazmi. Responsibilities were given in the meeting in connection with the Plant for Pakistan campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazmi said that by making Sargodha green and green, the Parks and Horticulture Authority is working on an emergency basis to provide a healthy environment and recreational activities to Pakistan. Director Admin and Finance Farooq Haider Aziz gave a detailed briefing on the tree planting campaign. Stalls will be set up at Wala Park, Bismillah Park New Satellite Town, 47 Chuck Park and 78 Bridge Park among other important places to provide free plants to the people.

Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafiqur Rahman Niazi, ADG Ali Hassan, AD Horticulture Ambassador Asad Ghuman, AD Finance Dilawar Mumtaz, Haris Ali Khokhar, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Zeeshan Akhtar, Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Malik Ahmad Nawaz, Adnan Parvez, Malik Shafqat Awan and others were present.