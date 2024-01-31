Gujranwala Division: 1,613 Candidates for 20 NA, 44 PA seats with 11mln voters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) In Gujranwala division, a staggering 1,613 candidates are vying for 20 National and 44 Punjab Assembly seats, seeking the support of over 11.03663 million registered voters.

According to the details available from the Election Commission, there are 460 candidates contesting in 20 National Assembly constituencies and 1,153 candidates in 44 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Prominent candidates in this constituency comprise ex-Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khurram Dastgir, and Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

In the Gujarat district, there are 2.198 million registered voters, with 25 candidates in NA-62 Gujarat I, 14 in NA-63 Gujarat II, 17 in NA-64 Gujarat III, and 21 in NA-65 Gujarat IV.

19 candidates are competing for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-27, 19 for PP-28, 17 for PP-29, 26 for PP-30, 24 for PP-31, 25 for PP-32, 38 for PP-33, and 16 for PP-34.

In National Assembly Constituency NA-66 Wazirabad, 27 candidates are vying for success, and in NA-67, 25 candidates are in the running. Additionally, 49 candidates are competing in Provincial Assembly Constituencies PP-35, 30 in PP-36, 19 in PP-37, 19 in PP-38, and 22 in PP-39.

The total number of registered voters in this district is 1.46 million. There are 26 candidates for National Assembly Constituency NA-68 Mandi Bahauddin and 20 candidates for NA-69, with a total of 1.

22 million registered voters in this district. In this area, there are 22 candidates for PP-40, 25 for PP-41, 21 for PP-42, and 36 for PP-43.

There are 24 contenders for National Assembly Constituency NA-70 in Sialkot I, 18 for NA-71 in Sialkot II, 23 for NA-72 in Sialkot III, 24 for NA-73 in Sialkot IV, and 18 candidates for NA-74 in Sialkot V.

There are 27 candidates vying for the Provincial Assembly seat in PP-44, 21 for PP-45, 21 for PP-46, 17 for PP-47, 31 for PP-48, 28 for PP-49, 34 for PP-50, 30 for PP-51, and 28 competing for PP-52.

The total number of registered voters in Sialkot is 2.11 million. There are 19 candidates contesting from NA-75 Narowal, and 21 candidates are in the field for NA-76 Narowal-II.

A total of 23 candidates are vying for the Punjab Assembly seat PP-53, 15 for PP-54, 30 for PP-55, 25 for PP-56, 31 for PP-57, and 15 for PP-58. The district has a total of 1.24 million registered voters.

Candidates from various parties are vying for seats in Gujranwala division, including 25 for NA-77, 35 for NA-78, 29 for NA-79, 34 for NA-80, and 17 for NA-81.

Candidates are contesting for Punjab Assembly seats in Gujranwala, including 28 for PP-59, 29 for PP-60, 26 for PP-61, 46 for PP-62, 33 for PP-63, 25 for PP-64, 28 for PP-65, 28 for PP-66, 27 for PP-67, 26 for PP-68, 17 for PP-69, and 37 for PP-70. The total number of registered voters in Gujranwala is 2.78 million.

