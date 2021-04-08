UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Kill Truck Driver In Khuzdar

Unknown armed men shot dead a truck driver on National Highway near Wadha area of Khuzdar district on late Wednesday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a truck driver on National Highway near Wadha area of Khuzdar district on late Wednesday night.

According to Levies sources, the victim Muhammad Tahir was driving a truck carrying stones when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he succumbed to his injuries on way to the nearby hospital.

After the incident, the relatives of victim along party workers kept the body on the National Highway near Zero Point and blocked the road for protesting. The protesters demanded the provincial government to take measures to arrest murders as soon as possible.

Few hours later, the National Highway was opened for traffic after ensuring the relatives of the victim by local administration in this regard.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

