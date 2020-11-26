UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will look into the dossier he had received earlier from Pakistan's Ambassador Munir Akram accusing India of systemic violations in the neighboring country, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have received this document, and it will be looked at. That's as much as I can say on that for now," Haq said when asked to provide Guterres' reaction to the dossier.

On Tuesday, Akram said in a statement via Twitter that he had shared with Guterres a dossier with evidence of India sponsoring and executing terrorism in Pakistan.

The move came a day after India told the UN Security Council in another dossier that Pakistan militants were planning an attack in the disputed between the two nations region of Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 19, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said security forces prevented a terror attack in Nagrota, located in the disputed region, allegedly planned by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, designated as terrorist by the United Nations and several countries.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti referred to the document as a "dossier of lies" and accused Pakistan of hosting the largest number of UN-prescribed terrorists and entities.

Tirumurti in his statement also referred to the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, where the founder of the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), Osama bin Laden was hiding until killed there by US forces in 2011.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir deteriorated after August 5, 2019, when New Delhi decided to deprive the territory of limited autonomy and put it under direct Federal control. Kashmiri Islamist groups oppose the rule of Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and regularly commit terrorist attacks against the Hindu public officials and security servicemen. India accuses Pakistan of providing support to the terrorists with an aim to destabilize the situation in the region.