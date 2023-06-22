Open Menu

H-8 College Students Explore National Book Fair

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Students of BS English at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 embarked on an enriching journey as they visited the Book Fair organized by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

Accompanied by their esteemed teachers, Prof Danish Yaseen and Prof Munir Fayyaz, the students delved into the world of literature and exhibited an unwavering passion for books.

The students' keen interest in the vast array of books showcased at the fair was evident as they eagerly explored the different stalls, browsing through a wide variety of genres and literary works.

Recognizing the value of books as trusted companions, the students immersed themselves in the realm of knowledge and imagination.

Dr Rashid Hameed, the Director General of the NLPD, warmly welcomed the students, expressing his delight at their visit.

He provided a brief introduction to the department, highlighting its dedication to promoting language and literature in the country.

Dr Hameed further extended an invitation to the students for a special educational visit to the NLPD in the near future, envisioning a valuable learning experience for aspiring linguists.

