Hafeez Sheikh To Continue Work As Finance Minister: Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:56 PM

Hafeez Sheikh to continue work as Finance Minister: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would continue his work as a finance minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would continue his work as a finance minister.

Talking to a private news channel, he said money had played an important role in defeating Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the recent Senate elections against Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government would complete its five years tenure, adding the prime minister was never afraid of the opposition.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were never united earlier and would never united in future and both the parties were together to topple the present government but they could not be succeeded in their objectives.

He said co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari was playing his cards carefully.

He said doors never be closed in politics and personally he was in favour of holding dialogues with all political parties.

He said those who hurled eggs on Shahbaz Gill and Captain (R) Safdar were disparaged minded people.

To another query, he said Chief Minister Punjab Saradr Usman Buzdar was not going to be changed as he had full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

