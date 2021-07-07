Haji Bilour grieves over demise of Dilip Kumar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior leader Awami National Party and former Federal minister, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of legendary actor and heartthrob of millions, Dilip Kumar (Yousaf Khan).

He said Dilip Kumar was a pride for citizens of Peshawar, adding, vacuum created by his death would never be fulfilled. He said they share the grief of Saira Banu in these moments of distress.

Haji Bilour also prayed to rest the departed soul of Yousaf Khan in eternal abode with peace and grating courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with courage.