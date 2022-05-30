Hajj Monitoring System launched for prompt resolution of intending pilgrims' complaints

An updated electronic monitoring system has been launched by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for promptly resolving intending Hajj pilgrims' complaints and monitoring overall Hajj operations with the aim to improve quality of services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :An updated electronic monitoring system has been launched by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for promptly resolving intending Hajj pilgrims' complaints and monitoring overall Hajj operations with the aim to improve quality of services.

According to ministry official, the in-built mechanism has been launched in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to make Hajj management easier for the government as well as pilgrims.

The system has an in-built mechanism of transferring the un-resolved complaints to the next tier of management for taking appropriate measures. A Daily Situation Report (DSR) would be generated for the information of senior management.

� � �The Hajj Monitoring System would also oversee Hajj Group Organisers' (HGOs) performance. It was a comprehensive portal that comes with a variety of value-added features designed to cater the specific needs of all pilgrims.

A helpline has also been dedicated for responding to inquiries, complaints of Hujjaj, besides developing android application named 'Pak Hajj Moavin,'�'Pak Hajj Guide'� and mobile Short Messaging Service (SMS) service for dissemination of information.

The Ministry's inspection Team would monitor the overall performance of Hajj operations.

The complaints could also be registered through on-line complaint registration portal. The monitoring and supervision mechanism for Hajj operation in Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) was being strengthened to check/review the performance of Government and HGOs Schemes, in accordance with the contractual obligations and Hajj rules of Saudi Arabia.

� � �Further, the Hajj Group Organizers-Management Information System (HGO-MIS) would be updated, strengthened and more modules would be added in it on the basis of experience gained in Hajj 2022.

This system would facilitate in keeping a strict check on the performance of the government and Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) Schemes, in accordance with the contractual obligations and Saudi Taleemat.

