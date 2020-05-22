Haleem Adil distributes personal protection equipment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh reached the Mahar Medical College (MMC) Hospital, Sukkur, along with 1000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPEs) and other medical supplies and distributed the PPEs and other medical supplies amongst the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh reached the Mahar Medical College (MMC) Hospital, Sukkur, along with 1000 sets of personal protection equipment (PPEs) and other medical supplies and distributed the PPEs and other medical supplies amongst the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Haleem said the Federal government had already supplied 250,000 PPEs and other equipment to the Sindh government.

He said the federal government had also supplied 0.8 million surgical N-95 masks and of them 250,000 masks have already been given to the Sindh government.

Haleem Adil said he salute the brave doctors and medical staff.

He said doctors were our frontline soldiers in the war against coronavirus, adding care and safety of doctors and medical staff was as important as safety and care of patients.