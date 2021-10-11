UrduPoint.com

Haleem Adil For Strict Action Against Widespread Land Grabbing In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Haleem Adil for strict action against widespread land grabbing in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday asked Chief Secretary Sindh to initiate action against land grabbing in Karachi to save state land from squatters.

According to a statement issued here, Haleem Adil Sheikh, through a letter addressing the CS Sindh, has pointed out land grabbing at a large scale in East and West districts of Karachi in connivance with Revenue and Police officials and demanded inquiry into the matter as well.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, also central Vice President of PTI, said that some land grabbers in his constituency- PS-99 Scheme 33 District East Karachi- were busy in grabbing the state land worth billions of rupees on fake and fabricated documents prepared by board of Revenue Sindh.

In the past one year land grabbing in scheme-33 was continued due to lack of supervision of Revenue and Police officials, he alleged.

An inquiry if conducted would certainly reveal construction of new boundary walls in a large number into Scheme 33 District East Karachi, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh mentioned that residents of PS-99 were continuously complaining against the squatters while the Managing Director Ahsanabad Cooperative Housing Society Ltd have also expressed grievances through an application to leader of the opposition.

Over 2.8 million acres of forest land as well as one million acres surveyed lands were under illegal occupation in the province while land grabbing in Karachi was continue under Younas system, he said adding that revenue record of district West Karachi was set ablaze to put illegal land grabbing out of sight.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would also be informed about the situation, he vowed, "We will not allow illegal occupation of state land in Sindh." The opposition leader requested CS Sindh to initiate inquiry into the matter at the earliest and stop land grabbing in the mentioned areas immediately for saving the state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police From Billion Million PS-99 Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

36 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

51 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

51 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

1 hour ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.