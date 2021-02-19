Haleem alleges Murad plotted to get him killed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday alleged that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on behest of PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari had hatched a plot to get him killed, under which a cobra snake was let loose in his lock-up cell.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader wanted him dead as Deputy Superintendent of Police Aftab Alam himself saw the snake in his cell, he claimed talking to the media after his appearance before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Clifton.

He was produced in a case pertaining to alleged interference in official affairs during PS-88 Karachi by-election. The court ordered the authorities to shift him to the Central Jail on judicial custody and present him again before it on February 25.

Haleem, who is also PTI's Parliamentary Party Leader in the Sindh Assembly, said the police later killed the snake and made its video, which was sent to Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi.

"We are not afraid of such dirty tactics," he added.

The PTI leader said last day Sumair Sheikh was arrested under same political vendetta. Sumair was the son of former advocate general Mir Muhammad Sheikh, who had told Benazir Bhutto that Abdullah Shah had got killed Murtaza Bhutto, he claimed.

He said the PTI workers were united and no party legislator would vote for 'thieves' in the Senate elections.