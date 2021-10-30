Haleem announces to start "Eliminate corruption, save Sindh" campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Saturday, announced to start "Eliminate corruption - save Sindh" campaign for getting masses rid of corrupt PPP government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Saturday, announced to start "Eliminate corruption - save Sindh" campaign for getting masses rid of corrupt PPP government.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also central vice president of PTI, made the announcement while addressing PTI workers convention near Ghora Bari town of district Thatta during a detailed visit of the district where he also addressed the masses gathered to welcome him at Dhabeji, Gharo, Mirpur Sakro, Buhara and other towns en route.

A large number of political workers and local leaders belonging to PPP and other political parties while expressing confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan and policies of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has announced to join PTI.

Haleem Adil sheikh said that COVID-19 played havoc to global economy and the entire world was facing high inflationary pressures and strong economies like USA and Germany were experiencing the highest ever inflation of their history.

Prime minister Imran Khan dealt with the crisis efficiently without completely shutting down the economic activities so that low income groups and daily wage earners could survive the harsh implications of the crisis, he stated adding that Ehsas emergency cash assistance was provided to over 26 million deserving population of the country as well.

PTI and its leadership was capable of steering the nation out of the post COVID crisis as well , Haleem said and informed that Federal governments was working on provision of targeted subsidy on essential items of daily use to low income groups.

He said that Pakistan depended heavily on import of petroleum products and international prices affect local rates as well but federal government did not pass on the rise to consumers and significantly reduced taxes and duties to provide maximum relief to masses.

On the other hand wheat is produced locally but rate of wheat flour in Sindh is 20 rupees higher then Punjab and KPK and Bilawal led PPP was staging a protest drama against dearness, he noted and added that Sindh cabinet was informed that 1.

6 million tons wheat worth billions of rupees went missing from ware houses of food department.

Rats of Sindh cabinet had eaten wheat of billions of rupees but the CM did not take any action because he himself and his leader Bilawal Zardari was involved in the corruption, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged and went on saying that PPP had not only stole wheat but also sugar, water, vaccines of COVID-19 and medicines including of HIV/AIDS that was rapidly spreading in the province.

There was vast scale corruption in education, health, irrigation and other departments of Sindh government while schools, hospitals, roads and other public facilities were in dilapidated condition and all the rural and urban areas of Sindh were depicting scenes of ruins, he observed.

PPP has become a party of anti-masses mafias and a security risk for Pakistan, Haleem opined and announced to start a province wide campaign against the corrupt provincial government.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while addressing a press conference along with district leadership of PTI Malir here at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, said that PPP has ransacked district Malir with corruption of billions of rupees and education, health and other sectors are completely damaged while elected representatives were not doing anything for their voters but selling villages of Malir and jobs.

PTI will field candidates in coming general and local bodies' elections from each constituency of Malir, he said and vowed to get Malir free from clutches of all the agents of mafia.

Responding to a query Haleem Adil Sheikh said that PTI was a party with pro-people ideology and its leader Imran Khan was not a hereditary politician but emerged as a leader from masses.

PTI is party that challenged status quo and was sailing against the winds so only sincere and ideological workers could sustain here, Haleem said adding that there was no room in PTI for people who wanted to serve their own interests.