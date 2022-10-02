UrduPoint.com

Hamayun Akhtar Calls On CM Parvez Elahi

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Hamayun Akhtar calls on CM Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamayun Akhtar Khan at his office here on Sunday. Matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and public welfare programmes came under discussion during the meeting.

On this occasion, the CM said that the focus of politics was to bring improvement in the conditions of a common man. He said that whenever Allah Almighty gave him the post of chief minister, he always worked with noble intentions in order to provide maximum relief to impoverished people.

The CM said that Punjab government were doing such works which the people would remember, adding that he always takes along the whole team instead of a one-man show.

Humayun Akhtar Khan said that his previous tenure was a period of record development in the history of Punjab and further lauded that even now he had taken splendid steps for the public welfare in a short span of time.

