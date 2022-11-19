UrduPoint.com

Harmony Only Way To Counter Political Instability: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Harmony only way to counter political instability: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that as a nation "we have much bigger issues to address", urging all the stakeholders including political leaders to think only for the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahid Khaqan said the country requires harmony, also believing that the country could not move ahead due to instability.

How would any government focus on real issues when people were on the streets and political leaders were threatening to attack the federation, he questioned.

State institution like NAB, when used for political victimization, was the root cause of political turmoil and instability, he claimed.

Referring to the army chief's appointment, he said the prime minister had the prerogative to appoint the new COAS.

Criticizing PTI's economic policies in its tenure, Khaqan Abbasi said, "Khan's former government has brought the country to the verge of bankruptcy".

"How ridiculous by Imran Khan to criticize the economic situation after the mess they (PTI} created in four-year tenure," he added.

"Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had paid the political cost in bringing economic stability, besides losing political capital," he conceded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

2 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.