Hasb-e-Haal to highlight rights of street children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Child Rights, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Tuesday said "Hasb-e-Haal" would highlight rights of street children and parents through their show.

The show would shed light on the rights of street children, she said on Tuesday while talking to APP, adding, "We believe that the first step to equality is affirming that 'street children' deserve equal rights as any other children do".

She said, 'Street children' were among the most vulnerable groups often exposed to physical and emotional violence.

She emphasized that children were our future and it was necessary to safeguard rights of every child without any disparity.