Hashish, contraband items seized in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Tuesday seized a huge quantity of hashish and contraband items from Uthal city and RCD Highway near Windar (Baluchistan).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) Tuesday seized a huge quantity of hashish and contraband items from Uthal city and RCD Highway near Windar (Baluchistan).

A press release of PCG said here that 193 kilograms of fine quality Hashish hidden in Apple crates was recovered from a truck in Uthal.

On Naka Khari Check Post (Windar), PCG team seized l3,285 Kgs Betel Nut, 920 pkts Indian Gutka, 685 pkts Naswar, 76 Bags China salt, 17 Tyre and Curtain cloth.

A pistol with Magazines was seized from a passenger travelling from Swat to Karachi in a coach on Super Highway by the PCG team.

In Gwadar, Pakistan Coast Guards apprehended 05 Pakistani on account of illegal border crossing. They were trying to proceed to Iran without valid documents.

Further investigation and legal process is under way.