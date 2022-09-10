Haval economic addition in local automobile industry with most modern features: Zahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Islamabad Stock Exchange and ZLK Securities Zahid Latif Khan on Saturday said Haval H6 which was a completely knocked down (CKD) economic vehicle with most modern features of international brand cars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Islamabad Stock Exchange and ZLK Securities Zahid Latif Khan on Saturday said Haval H6 which was a completely knocked down (CKD) economic vehicle with most modern features of international brand cars.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Haval H6 here, Zahid Latif Khan said the country's prevailing economic situation had casted huge impacts on the automobile industry of the country and resulted in skyrocketing rise in it's prices.

However, the Chinese made Haval cars were CKD vehicles meaning locally manufactured within the country.

He said the manufacturing company had also introduced after sale service and spare parts of the Chinese vehicle that had made it more user friendly and viable.

"China is the future and inception of a Chinese vehicle manufactured in Pakistan is a great success and it will bring positive impacts on our industry," he added.

Khan said that the after sale service benefits and availability of spare parts alongside the launching of Haval would benefit it's users and could compete the Western made vehicles that were considered as latest and modernized cars.

It was, he said in way less than any German or Western vehicle and possessed many attractive features for it's users.

Haval, he said was cheaper as compared to the imported western cars and would help public use modern cars.

Haval Rawalpindi Motors unveiled the CKD units of Haval H6 in Rawalpindi. The first customers received their beloved Haval H6 and attended the event. Both the variants of Haval H6 were put on display for public viewing. Haval H6 comes in two variants, 1.5 Turbo FWD and 2.0 Turbo AWD.

Haval is introduced by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited in Pakistan. Haval H6 has been the leading sports use vehicle (SUV) seller in China for the past several years and is primed to be a success in Pakistani market aswell.

The event was attended by Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman Islamabad Stock Exchange and ZLK Securities as chief guest. The chief guest was warmly received by Managing Director Haval Rawalpindi Motors Uzair Afsar and Director Operations Raja Amir Saleem. Zahid Khan handed over the keys to the very first customer whopre booked the vehicle.