HCBA Abbottabad Demands Arrest Of The Lawyer's Murderer

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:43 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal killing of Bashir ur Rehman advocate in front of Bannu Judicial Complex.

The lawyers fraternity of Abbottabad condemned the killing in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Haji Sabir Hussain Tanoli advocate.

Bashir ur Rehman was performing his professional duties when he was shot dead in front of judicial complex Bannu, the incident has spread sense of insecurity in legal community, adding Sabir Tanoli said.

HCBA strongly demanded from chief minister KPK and police chief to ensure the security of lawyers across the province and apprehend the real culprits of Bannu incident as soon as possible.

The HCBA also demanded from provincial government the increase the security of courts and bar rooms in order to ensure the security of the lawyers fraternity.

