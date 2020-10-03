UrduPoint.com
HCCI President For Launching Air Cargo Service From Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 07:55 PM

The newly elected President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Fahad Hussain has demanded the government for launching of air cargo service from Hyderabad Airport so that traders and industrialists could be able to export their products and manufacturing with convenience at their nearest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The newly elected President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Fahad Hussain has demanded the government for launching of air cargo service from Hyderabad Airport so that traders and industrialists could be able to export their products and manufacturing with convenience at their nearest.

The traders and industrialists are the main pillars of the economy of the country and required provision of all required facilities at their nearest, he said while addressing a reception here on Saturday hosted by the Chairman Fateh Group Goharullah in honour of newly elected HCCI office bearers.

Fahad Hussain said that due to lack of facilities with shabby condition of roads and acute shortage of water, the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad were already suffering great hardship while the other hand, they experiencing huge financial losses for having no cargo space at Karachi Airport for export of their products and manufacturing particularly vegetables, fruits and flowers.

He appealed to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to realize the difficulties of the traders and industrialists of the province and play a proactive role in resolving the issues of the business community. He also demanded the district administration Hyderabad to facilitate the business community and ensure availability of water, electricity and cleanliness.

The newly elected HCCI President announced organizing of Mango Show in Hyderabad next year as a part of promotion of agriculture and horticulture sectors of Hyderabad.

