UrduPoint.com

Head Constable Shot Dead In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Head Constable shot dead in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A police head constable was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kaddi area of Swabi district on Thursday.

Police said Head Constable, Bakht Munir was on way for duty when assailants riding a motorcycle fired at him in Kaddi area, killing him on the scene.

The assailants managed to flee the scene. The body of the slain head constable was taken to hospital for medico legal procedure from where it was handed over to the heirs. Police have started investigation to nab the perpetrators involved.

