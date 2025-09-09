Open Menu

Health Authority Inspects "Clinic On Wheels" In Pakka Garha

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 01:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday inspected the "Clinic on Wheels" at Haji Biryani Wala Road,Street No.9,Pakka Garha,Sialkot.

According to a spokesperson,he reviewed staff presence,medicine availability and health indicators,all of which were found satisfactory.

The mobile clinic attended 20 Out-Patient Department (OPD) cases,four antenatal care (ANC) cases and six family planning (FP) services during the visit.

He also assessed the performance of Lady Health Supervisors and Lady Health Workers,who were engaged in field activities for maximum coverage and issued directions to further improve service delivery under the Chief Minister’s health initiative.

