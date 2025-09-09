Open Menu

Climate Change Causing Unprecedented Rains And Floods In Pakistan, Say Social Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Climate Change causing unprecedented rains and floods in Pakistan, Say Social Leaders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Founder and President of Rose Welfare Organization, Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, and social leader Saba Rani, have emphasized that the changing nature of weather patterns due to climate change is the Primary reason for the ongoing rains and widespread flooding across Pakistan.

They stressed that it was the responsibility of every citizen to respond to the environmental crisis by fulfilling their human, moral, religious, and national duties.

They shared these views during the distribution of dry rations to flood-affected families in the villages of Takka and Taibre, located in Sambrial Tehsil here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Saba Rani expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the floods in both urban and rural areas of Sialkot district and across the country. She said the scale of destruction was heartbreaking.

She further urged that those who remain unaffected by the floods should step forward and extend every possible assistance to affected families. By doing so, they can help ease the suffering and contribute to restoring a sense of normalcy in the lives of those impacted.

