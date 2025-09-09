Three Injured As Explosion & Fire Cause Factory Collapse In New Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) At least three people were injured after being trapped under the rubble when a fire erupted and a loud blast caused the collapse of a three-story factory in the New Karachi industrial area on Tuesday morning.
According to M Humayun, Chief Fire Officer of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the explosion caused widespread chaos in the area, prompting immediate rescue operations, media channels reported.
Officials confirmed that the factory, a three-story building, completely collapsed following the explosion.
The intense fire that broke out before the blast further hampered rescue efforts, making it difficult for emergency teams to access the site, the officer added.
The structure, severely damaged by the blast, left a massive pile of rubble, with reports indicating that several workers may still be trapped beneath the debris.
Rescue teams, alongside firefighters, have been working tirelessly to clear the rubble and rescue any remaining survivors.
M Humayun, Chief Fire Officer of KMC, expressed concern over the extent of the damage, stating that the building's collapse was catastrophic. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and authorities are focusing on locating any trapped workers as quickly as possible.
Recent Stories
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed
CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity
PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY
Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five POs arrested4 minutes ago
-
Three Injured as explosion & fire cause factory collapse in New Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Govt stands firm on fast connectivity, upholding freedom of expression on Social media: Shaza24 minutes ago
-
Gilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Ethiopia24 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs Dengue control meeting as outbreak spreads in Havellian44 minutes ago
-
Anti mosquito lotion, nets provided to flood victims in relief camps: TA, Spokesman54 minutes ago
-
Old tree falls near Khanpur police station stop, claims life of passerby1 hour ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts2 hours ago
-
58 dengue virus cases detected positive in Mirpur DHQ : MS Dr. Aamir Aziz2 hours ago
-
KP EC issues polling schedule for vacant village council chairman seats2 hours ago
-
Iran, Pakistan launch direct flight to boost connectivity, tourism3 hours ago
-
IIOJK education system collapsing under unyielding Kashmir conflict, leaving youth deprived: report3 hours ago