Three Injured As Explosion & Fire Cause Factory Collapse In New Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Three Injured as explosion & fire cause factory collapse in New Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) At least three people were injured after being trapped under the rubble when a fire erupted and a loud blast caused the collapse of a three-story factory in the New Karachi industrial area on Tuesday morning.

According to M Humayun, Chief Fire Officer of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the explosion caused widespread chaos in the area, prompting immediate rescue operations, media channels reported.

Officials confirmed that the factory, a three-story building, completely collapsed following the explosion.

The intense fire that broke out before the blast further hampered rescue efforts, making it difficult for emergency teams to access the site, the officer added.

The structure, severely damaged by the blast, left a massive pile of rubble, with reports indicating that several workers may still be trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue teams, alongside firefighters, have been working tirelessly to clear the rubble and rescue any remaining survivors.

M Humayun, Chief Fire Officer of KMC, expressed concern over the extent of the damage, stating that the building's collapse was catastrophic. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and authorities are focusing on locating any trapped workers as quickly as possible.

