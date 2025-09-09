Govt stands firm on fast connectivity, upholding freedom of expression on Social media: Shaza

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Tuesday stressed that ensuring fast connectivity is crucial, as Pakistan cannot achieve quality internet or 5G unless spectrum-related legal issues and infrastructure investments are addressed, with plans in place to resolve these challenges soon.
While speaking to a local media channel, Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted that Pakistan is making significant strides in providing internet access to its citizens, especially compared to other countries that impose strict restrictions on social media platforms.
Shaza emphasized that ensuring fast connectivity and protecting freedom of expression on social media are among the government’s top priorities.
Pakistan is committed to providing its citizens with an open digital space where they can freely express their opinions and access information, she said, adding, the government is focused on enhancing internet speed and infrastructure to improve connectivity, while simultaneously safeguarding the rights of users to communicate without undue restrictions.
She emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring internet freedom, allowing people to express themselves without unnecessary limitations.
Khawaja further pointed out that Pakistan’s efforts aim to create a more open and accessible digital environment, where citizens can freely access information and communicate.
She noted that unlike some nations where social media platforms face heavy censorship, Pakistan continues to promote freedom of expression, giving its people the ability to use the internet without restrictions on their voices.
Responding a query for slow internet, She mentioned that even during Muharram, Pakistan ensures the best internet service, but currently, internet speeds have slowed down in several parts of the country due to a submarine cable cut near Saudi Arabia, adding, however, government is actively monitoring the situation and providing regular updates to address the issue.
