Open Menu

FIA Arrests Key Member Of International Human Trafficking Gang

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM

FIA arrests key member of international human trafficking gang

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Zone, claimed to arrest a key operative of an international human trafficking gang involved in extorting millions of rupees from the citizens by luring them with promises of illegal migration to Europe.

According to FIA official, accused Muhammad Zulfiqar in connivance with his accomplices allegedly collected Rs.6.1 million from citizens under the pretext of sending them to Italy. He reportedly routed the victims first to Saudi Arabia and then to Libya from where they were to be smuggled illegally to Italy by sea.

Among the victims included Babar Ali and Mehar Ali, FIA official said, adding that Babar Ali had since been deported from Libya and Mehar Ali remained imprisoned there. The gang was also found to be involved in smuggling migrants to Europe via dangerous boat journeys, putting lives at risk for financial gain.

The FIA has started investigations into the case, while further raids were underway to apprehend the absconding accomplices of the accused, the official added.

Recent Stories

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

5 minutes ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

17 minutes ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

34 minutes ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

4 hours ago
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

13 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

13 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

13 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

13 hours ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

13 hours ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan