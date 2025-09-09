FIA Arrests Key Member Of International Human Trafficking Gang
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Zone, claimed to arrest a key operative of an international human trafficking gang involved in extorting millions of rupees from the citizens by luring them with promises of illegal migration to Europe.
According to FIA official, accused Muhammad Zulfiqar in connivance with his accomplices allegedly collected Rs.6.1 million from citizens under the pretext of sending them to Italy. He reportedly routed the victims first to Saudi Arabia and then to Libya from where they were to be smuggled illegally to Italy by sea.
Among the victims included Babar Ali and Mehar Ali, FIA official said, adding that Babar Ali had since been deported from Libya and Mehar Ali remained imprisoned there. The gang was also found to be involved in smuggling migrants to Europe via dangerous boat journeys, putting lives at risk for financial gain.
The FIA has started investigations into the case, while further raids were underway to apprehend the absconding accomplices of the accused, the official added.
