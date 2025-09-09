Open Menu

Faisalabad Records Highest-ever Rainfall Of 320 Mm In 24 Hours,WASA Launches Emergency Drainage Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad has witnessed unprecedented rainfall in 24 hours with a total of 320 millimeters showers which broke all previous records in the history of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad.

According to a spokesperson,WASA Managing Director(MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema said that the downpour began on Sunday evening and continued with intermittent intervals up to Monday evening and it severely affected the low-lying areas and major roads of the city.

However,WASA has taken special measures to ensure speedy drainage of rainwater and minimize public inconvenience,he added.

He confirmed that all dewatering sets and suction machines were operational round the clock to remove accumulated rainwater.

He said that WASA officers and field staff remained in the field throughout night and day.

They were working at full capacity to accelerate drainage services,he added.

WASA MD further said that water was removed from main intersections and major roads for restoring traffic flow in several parts of the city.

He said that WASA was fully committed to provide quality drainage service during this historic rainfall.

The emergency operations would continue until the situation returned to normal across all affected areas,he added.

