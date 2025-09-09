Five POs arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Chak Jhumra police arrested five proclaimed offenders involved in a triple murder case.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted raid and arrested the five accused --Aslam, Tahir, Hashim, Khawar and Fauzia Bibi.

The accused Aslam along with his accomplices had shot dead Muhammad Khan and two others over an old enmity some time ago in Chak No.161-RB Nepalka,said police,while further investigation was underway.