Open Menu

Five POs Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Five POs arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Chak Jhumra police arrested five proclaimed offenders involved in a triple murder case.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted raid and arrested the five accused --Aslam, Tahir, Hashim, Khawar and Fauzia Bibi.

The accused Aslam along with his accomplices had shot dead Muhammad Khan and two others over an old enmity some time ago in Chak No.161-RB Nepalka,said police,while further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

14 minutes ago
 Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

4 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

13 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

13 hours ago
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

13 hours ago
 LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

13 hours ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

13 hours ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

13 hours ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

13 hours ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan