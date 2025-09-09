Seminar On 'AI Awareness In Social Sciences' Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) University of Sialkot (USKT),Department of politics and International Relations organized a seminar on the topic “AI Awareness in Social Sciences and the Role of Students and Academia” here on Tuesday.
Prof. Dr. Zahid Yaseen, Associate and Chairperson of Department of Politics and International Relations of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) was the guest speaker.
In his talk, Pro. Dr. Zahid emphasized that both teachers and students must learn how to use AI effectively, while academia must also prepare to survive and thrive in the age of technology.
The seminar focused on need to adopt modern tools in order to compete globally.
It concluded with a question-and-answer session and a message that relevant government authorities and academia must take measures to integrate AI into the curriculum and prepare students for the future.
