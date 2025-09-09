Huge Drug Haul In Khyber: Police Seize Narcotics Worth Millions, Smuggler Held
Published September 09, 2025
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Landi Kotal police on Wednesday recovered narcotics worth millions of rupees during a major operation, arresting a smuggler and registering a case against him.
According to police, the raid led to the seizure of 102 kilograms of charas, 50 kilograms of ice, and 17 kilograms of heroin from a motorcar near Nez Wali Khel Market.
The accused, identified as Khasta-ur-Rehman, son of Lal Badshah, a resident of Peerokhel, Landi Kotal, was arrested on the spot.
Police officials said the operation was carried out on the special directives of DPO Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, as part of an ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers and smugglers across the district.
The raid was led by SHO Landi Kotal, Adnan Afridi, under the supervision of ASI Bahar Gul.
DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal reiterated that ridding society of the menace of narcotics and protecting the youth, particularly students, from the devastating effects of drugs remained the top mission of Khyber Police.
He appealed to the public to support police efforts in curbing the spread of narcotics, stressing that drug dealers were a “cancer for society.”
He further stated that the campaign against drug traffickers and other criminal elements would continue with full intensity until their complete elimination from the area.
