Health Department organizes dengue cases management workshop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Health Department with the technical assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO) has conducted a two-day workshop on dengue case management for doctors from high-risk districts.

A total of 28 doctors from 23 high-risk districts received training on dengue case management. The workshop concluded with the participation of the Secretary of Health, Mahmood Aslam Khan, said a press release issued on Friday.

The health secretary also distributed certificates among the doctors who completed the training.

Addressing the closing ceremony, he said that they were currently at the stage of dengue prevention and control. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the WHO for organizing the workshop.

He mentioned that the Primary cause of new dengue cases might be other strains of the dengue virus and advised experts to guide the public on this aspect as well. He emphasized that better training of doctors would help reduce dengue-related fatalities.

Mahmood Aslam highlighted that dengue was a treatable disease, and its mortality rate was significantly low. "The occurrence of a few dengue cases is a common phenomenon, and there is no need for the public to panic," he added. Effective control of dengue was only possible through public participation, Aslam stressed.

Speaking at the event, Dr Babar, the In-Charge of the WHO's KP Sub Office, mentioned that the training workshop had provided training to doctors on diagnosing, referring, and managing dengue cases. "Dengue case management at this stage is crucial as dengue can be controlled at the preventive stage," he emphasised.

In the best dengue case management, the patient should be categorized as dengue-affected after proper diagnosis and testing. Isolation wards should be designated on the second and third floors, away from the mosquito's lower flight, to minimize the spread of dengue from affected individuals, Dr Babar added.