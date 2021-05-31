Health Deptt Sindh, PRC open two mobile vaccination units in Karachi

In a landmark development, Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh (PRC), in collaboration with the Health Department of the Government of Sindh and National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) opened two mobile vaccination units for COVID-19 in Karachi on Monday at the Dolmen Mall and Lucky one Mall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :In a landmark development, Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh (PRC), in collaboration with the Health Department of the Government of Sindh and National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) opened two mobile vaccination units for COVID-19 in Karachi on Monday at the Dolmen Mall and Lucky one Mall.

In a recent meeting of NCOC in Karachi, the Sindh branch of Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) volunteered its services to the Sindh government in order to facilitate vaccination of the general people against Covid-19 throughout Sindh.

According to the statement released here on Monday, Chairman PRC-Sindh Shahnaz S. Hamid said that the PRC teams have been working tirelessly to play a significant role in the ongoing national efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country through a robust synergized response.

She said it was a matter of honour and recognition for the PRCS that the Red Crescent has started the Covid-19 mobile vaccination facility with the support of the Sindh government.

"I appreciate the government for showing trust in us," she added. "Initially, PRC-Sindh established two mobile vaccination units; however, the number of mobile units will be raised, and major locations such as shopping malls and industries will be made available for COVID-19 vaccination," Shahnaz explained.

She further stated that PRC-Sindh is establishing static vaccination centres at Hilal-e-Ahmer House Teen Talwar Clifton and Red Crescent Medical Centre Gurumandir with the help of the Health Department Sindh. This service will gradually be expanded to additional Red Crescent units in Karachi, including the Red Crescent Dispensary in Liaqatabad and the Red Crescent Maternity Home in Orangi Town.

The Chairman PRC-Sindh also proposed to the Sindh Health Department that more COVID-19 vaccination centres could be set up at Pakistan Red Crescent Hospitals in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Khairpur.

PRC Sindh Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem said that each mobile vaccination team includes one doctor, three paramedics/vaccinators and two volunteers assigned to maintain the registration process.

He said that earlier, PRC-Sindh had also fulfilled its promise to provide the free testing facility of COVID 19 in Karachi.

The Provincial Secretary also assured that the Pakistan Red Crescent would continue its best efforts until COVID-19 was completely eradicated from Pakistan.