Health Minister, Chief Secretary visit Swat to asses preparations for dealing with corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Taimoor Khan Jhagra and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kazim Niaz have said that the provincial government had a comprehensive plan to deal with the situations arising out of the coronavirus in the province and took all necessary steps to sensitize the administrative and management machinery of the province.

They said that the experiences of all countries were also being replicated to deal with the outbreak in our country. They expressed the hope to bring normal life to the society as soon as possible.

They expressed these views in Saidu Sharif Swat during a high-level meeting in the office of Commissioner Malakand.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Mohibullah Khan, Dr. Amjad Ali, GOC Malakand Major General Ijaz Mirza, Brigade Commander Brig Naseem Anwar, Deputy Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakim Khan, Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza and others.

Commissioner Malakand informed the meeting about the prevailing situations in all 9 districts of Malakand Division and the steps taken by the administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the utilization of resources available to deal with the situations.

Detailed discussion took place at the occasion and some important decisions were taken. The Health Minister informed the meeting that the provincial government was taking special measures to facilitate the masses.

The government would ensure the attendance of doctors and healthcare workers on duty round the clock in all hospitals of the province.

The meeting agreed that the local administration would be empowered to make decisions at local levels in providing facilities to the public.

The chief Secretary informed the meeting that a high-level meeting would be held on Tuesday to be chaired by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take decisions regarding coronavirus prevention and ensuring social distancing. He said that important decisions focused on emergency measures would be taken in the province.

He said that all the districts are constantly taking steps at the administrative level to provide facilities to the people and the machinery of the province was working day and night to avoid any unpleasant conditions.

Provincial Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed satisfaction over the administrative steps in the Malakand Division and assured to put on ground the suggestions presented during the meeting. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited various quarantine centers, isolation wards and other arrangements in Swat, and expressed satisfaction on the steps by the administration. The Health Minister and Chief Secretary KP appreciated the Radio FM-98. He also commended Swat's exclusive broadcast "Radio Clinic" for launching the same program from other radio stations in the province.

Provincial Minister of Health and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also visited the district Buner where deputy commissioner Buner Mohammad Khalid gave him a detailed briefing on the steps taken to deal with the coronavirus in Buner district including arrangements for emergency handling at government hospitals and other buildings in Buner district.

Among others, Special Assistant Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan, DDAC Chairman Syed Fakhar Jahan, DPO Boner Sohail Khalid, DHO Buner and Lieutenant Colonel Miraj of the Pak Army were also present.