Health sector to be given priority in Budget: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said major focus of the Sindh government in the next budget would be on the health sector.

The Minister said that in view of the situation emerged after the spread of the coronavirus, the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership had also asked the Sindh Chief Minister to give priority to the Health sector in the forthcoming budget, said a statement on Monday.

The Minister said the Sindh government was also constantly supporting the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation in which people not only from Sindh but also from all over the country come for treatment.

He said Sindh government had always been trying to provide maximum facilities to the poor in the Health sector.

The Minister said Sindh government was of the view that, improving health facilities in rural areas would reduce the pressure on the health facilities in major cities.

He said this was the reason why the Sindh government had paid so much attention in improving health facilities in the rural areas, adding that, now people had access to the best treatment facilities to their neighborhood.

He said recruitment of doctors was also being done with the same thinking that they should be recruited with the condition that they would serve at lead for three years in rural areas.

He said the doctors who had been recruited on contract basis to look after the patients of coronavirus would be posted at the health facilities in the rural areas of Sindh after seeing their performances.

Describing further about the health facilities in Sindh, he said, not only a huge cancer hospital was built in Sukkur, but also alike in Karachi, a huge centre of SIUT was being built in Sukkur.

He said these two major health facilities of Sindh province which would benefit millions of people being fully funded by the government of Sindh.

The provincial Minister said the management of these two major health facilities was being managed by the eminent doctor of the country Dr. Adib Hassan Rizvi.

He said the Sindh government was trying to provide the best health care facilities to every person of the province close to his home.

Nasir said any shortcomings of the health sector came to light during the spread of coronavirus pandemic would be rectified as soon as possible.