Healthy activities stressed to save youth from drug addiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Healthy activities are imperative to keep the youth away from drug addiction and in this connection the government should devise a comprehensive strategy to engage the youth in general and students in particular in recreational activities.

This was stated by Prof Dr Akmal Sharif, head of Medicines Department at Madinah Teaching Hospital (MTH) of the University of Faisalabad. He was addressing a seminar on "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking", arranged by Department of Community Medicine, University Medical & Dental College Faisalabad in collaboration with Anjuman-e-Insdade-e-Manshiaat and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, here on Monday.

He said that drug abuse had been one of the biggest threats to human health whereas the whole society had to bear its consequences if the menace was left unattended.

He said that prevention from drug abuse was directly linked with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) as well as good human health and well-being of society. "Therefore, we should collective strive to control menace of drug abuse so that a healthy and prosperous society could be developed," he said and added that main objective of observing the day was to spread awareness about physical and psychological impact of drug abuse across the globe.

Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, head of Psychiatry Department Faisalabad Medical University and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Faisalabad said that many forms of addiction were accessible to the youth including digital addiction of games, social media and mobile phone addiction.

He said that an addict would never label him or herself as addict instead he would blame societal norms and culture for it.

Dr Imtiaz Dogar cited many recent examples of crimes committed by youngsters due to gaming addiction. "We need to create awareness among parents and teachers so that they can identify early signs of drug addiction," he said and highlighted that it's completely curable although relapses were common.

Director Social Welfare Department Muzammil Yar, representatives of ANF Sub Inspector Ms Fatima, Mr Naeem and Mr Javed also spoke on the occasion.