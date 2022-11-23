UrduPoint.com

Hearing Of Plea To Block Victory Notification Of IK Adjourn Till Dec 13

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Hearing of plea to block victory notification of IK adjourn till Dec 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the plea to block the victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan till December 13.

A three members bench adjourned hearing of the case. The case has been filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ali Gohar Baloch seeking to stop the victory notification of Imran Khan in the recent by-elections on the basis of his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

A junior counsel of Baloch appeared to plead the case. Counsel said the petitioner was in Lahore and hence can't appear to argue in the case.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said the case would be dismissed if the petitioner failed to appear in the next hearing.

It merits mentioning here that Ali Gohar Baloch has filed a petition in the ECP seeking to block the success notification of PTI Chief Imran Khan in six Constituencies.

Meanwhile, the ECP adjourned the hearing of the prohibited funding case till December 13. PTI's assistant counsel sought some more time for submitting a reply arguing that the counsel Mansoor Malik was abroad and set to return on November 29.

Also, the ECP reserved the verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister Iqbal Wazir over violation of the code of conduct in the NA-45 district Kurram election campaign.

Barrister Gohar appeared before the three members' panel to plead the case.

ECP special secretary said official vehicles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were (mis)used in the campaign and the accused can't deny this fact. Earlier, Imran has already committed various election code violations. Special Secretary sought strict action against Iqbal Wazir as he tried to provoke the people, besides making efforts to damage the credibility of ECP in his tweets.

PTI counsel said the party has not held any public meeting in Kurram. Imran Khan and Iqbal Wazir did not visit Kurram due to security reasons. The words used in the tweets by Iqbal Wazir should not be taken seriously.

CEC said no one would be allowed to insult ECP.

The ECP said that if someone has violated the code of conduct then it has an impact on the candidate.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Vehicles November December NA-45

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

3 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.