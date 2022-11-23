Hearing of plea to block victory notification of IK adjourn till Dec 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the plea to block the victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan till December 13.

A three members bench adjourned hearing of the case. The case has been filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ali Gohar Baloch seeking to stop the victory notification of Imran Khan in the recent by-elections on the basis of his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

A junior counsel of Baloch appeared to plead the case. Counsel said the petitioner was in Lahore and hence can't appear to argue in the case.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said the case would be dismissed if the petitioner failed to appear in the next hearing.

It merits mentioning here that Ali Gohar Baloch has filed a petition in the ECP seeking to block the success notification of PTI Chief Imran Khan in six Constituencies.

Meanwhile, the ECP adjourned the hearing of the prohibited funding case till December 13. PTI's assistant counsel sought some more time for submitting a reply arguing that the counsel Mansoor Malik was abroad and set to return on November 29.

Also, the ECP reserved the verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister Iqbal Wazir over violation of the code of conduct in the NA-45 district Kurram election campaign.

Barrister Gohar appeared before the three members' panel to plead the case.

ECP special secretary said official vehicles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were (mis)used in the campaign and the accused can't deny this fact. Earlier, Imran has already committed various election code violations. Special Secretary sought strict action against Iqbal Wazir as he tried to provoke the people, besides making efforts to damage the credibility of ECP in his tweets.

PTI counsel said the party has not held any public meeting in Kurram. Imran Khan and Iqbal Wazir did not visit Kurram due to security reasons. The words used in the tweets by Iqbal Wazir should not be taken seriously.

CEC said no one would be allowed to insult ECP.

The ECP said that if someone has violated the code of conduct then it has an impact on the candidate.