Heatstroke Centers Set Up In Hospitals Across Sukkur Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Heatstroke centers set up in hospitals across Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Amid the heatwave conditions across northern Sindh heatstroke centres have been setup at the government hospitals including Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on Tuesday.

The heatstroke centre has been set up at the emergency department of the hospital, head of the casualty department said Sukkur Civil Hospital authorities.

A large hall has been allocated at the hospital’s emergency department for treatment of the heatstroke patients.

They said that emergency doctors and para-medical staff have been posted on duty for the heatstroke treatment.

The Meteorological Department has forecast severe heatwave conditions across the northern Sindh. Very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sukkir and Larkana divisions for next few days. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 44-46.5 ºCelsius in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts, while hot and humid weather will prevail along the coast.

