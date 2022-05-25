UrduPoint.com

Heatwave Relief Camp Sets-up At Sir Syed University

Heat Wave Relief Camp has been set up at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology for the facilitation of students, faculty, staff members of the university and general public

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin along with Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali inaugurated the camp. Medical Officer Dr. Ayesha Jabeen, Director Finance Munaf Advani and others were also present on the occasion.

While speaking about the need to set up heatstroke camp in ensuring safety of the students and SSUET employees during the ongoing heatwave, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that private-social sector partnership is imperative in combating rising temperatures in the metropolis. It will help to control the situation before it turns into a calamity. The people in the metropolis are now well aware and well prepared to face any situation in the wake of any heatwave.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the heatwave relief camp has water dispensers, wet towels, and packets of juices, glucose, ORS with complete first aid facility. The heatwave relief camp is a regular feature of SSUET whenever such situation arises. This camp will be active throughout the months of May and June.

(L-R) Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Munaf Advani, Ayesha Jabeen and Saba Hassan inaugurating the Heatwave Camp by cutting the ribbon at SSUET campus.

