Heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan.

PMD has issued warning that "heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi & Hyderabad on Friday/Saturday." Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local nullah/streams of Balochistan and Sulaiman range.

Sea waves at Sindh and Makran coast will be turbulent during the period.

Fisher men should refrain from going to sea.

Rain-thundershowers are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir.

Heavy falls at few places are also expected in lower Sindh and Balochistan.

During past 24 hour, rain and wind-thundershowers occurred in lower Sindh including Karachi, Kashmir, few districts of northeast/lower Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hot and very humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded Sindh: Karachi (Saddar 28, Faisal Base 23, Surjani Town 19, Met. Complex 13, Model Observatory, MOS 12, Nazimabad, Jinnah Terminal 09, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 07, North Karachi, Masroor Base 05, Landhi 01), Shaheed Benazirabad 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Kakul 25, Saidu Sharif 02, D.I.Khan 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 19, Punjab: Layyah 10, Sialkot 09, Kot Addu 02, Bhakkar 01 and Balochistan: Kalat 03.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 47C, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dalbandin 44C.

A strong monsoon low pressure area is present over Sindh and Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country.