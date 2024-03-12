HEC develops Pakistan Studies course for undergraduate programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC), has developed a course on Pakistan Studies, emphasizing its incorporation in the education component of Undergraduate Education Policy V. 1.1.

In this connection, the HEC Course Design Committee held a significant meeting at HEC Regional Centre, Karachi on Tuesday to formulate a two-credit course titled, ‘Pakistan Studies’ for undergraduate programmes.

Deputy Director, HEC, Muhammad Ali Baig commenced the session by elucidating the rationale and parameters guiding the consultation process.

He emphasised the imperative for a meticulously crafted course on Pakistan Studies that offered students a comprehensive exploration of Pakistan's identity, encompassing its geographical, historical, and cultural dimensions.

The committee comprised distinguished experts in the field, including Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies, Government College University, Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir Mushtaq; Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, Prof.

Dr. Javed Akhtar Salyana; Chairman Department of History & Pakistan Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Dr. Mahboob Hussain;, Director Pakistan Study Centre, University of Balochistan, Quetta, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Usman; Director Pakistan Study Centre, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Naumana Kiran; Director Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, Jamshore, Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar; Director National Institute of Pakistan Studies, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Hanif Khan; Chairperson Department of Pakistan Studies, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Associate Professor Dr. Robina Yasmin; and In-charge Pakistan Study Centre, University of Karachi, Assistant Professor Dr. Erum Muzaffar.

The committee designed the course and underscored the importance of its incorporation into the general education component of the Undergraduate Education Policy V 1.1.

However, it underlined that the course should not serve as a substitute for the existing "Ideology and Constitution of Pakistan" course as outlined in the same policy.