Helpline And Emergency Operations Center Of NH&MP Increase Its Efficiency By 200 Pc

Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

The efficiency and service delivery of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have increased manifolds through its newly established 130 Helpline and Emergency Operations Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The efficiency and service delivery of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have increased manifolds through its newly established 130 Helpline and Emergency Operations Center. The Helpline has received almost 200 percent more calls in the first three months of the current year as compared to the first three months of the last year, which is clear manifestation of increase in public confidence in NH&MP. During the period, Motorway police Helpline received 1,010,810 calls whereas 337,824 calls were received in the first three months of the year 2020.

Total difference of received calls by the newly established Helpline is 6,72,986 calls.

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam intensified efforts to introduce state of the art Helpline and Emergency Operation center with modern gadgets.

Inaugurated on August 19 last year by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, the Helpline is fully automated and has been integrated with a variety of additional features that has reduced the response time to road users from a previous 7-10 to 05 minutes.

