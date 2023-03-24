HESCO CEO directs officers to meet the recovery targets

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has directed the officers to meet the recovery targets, warning that the company will recover the losses from the concerned officers if they continued to fail in achieving the targets

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday the CEO expressed disappointment over the performance of Liaquat Colony, Gari Khata and Sarfaraz Colony circles. "HESCO is a commercial organization. It can't afford such huge financial losses," he warned.

Abbassi also directed the officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sehri, Iftari and Taraweeh Namaz timings. He also asked them to address complaints of the consumers on an urgent basis and to address the technical faults without delay. The public was asked to contact the company's officials on the given helpline numbers to register their complaints.

Separately, the HESCO's chief handed over the promotion order to Gulzar Ahmed Dasti who has been promoted to BPS-19 and given the post of Manager CM&O.