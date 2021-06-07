HESCO CEO emphasizes on need of hard work with dedication

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hamid Mondayt emphasized on working with dedication, hard work and honesty to improve performance of the company.

Addressing the officers and staff at his office, Hamid said the staff should ensure a complete end to the power theft and recovery of the monthly utility bills.

He asked the staff to speed up action in the region and not to spare the private electricians who meddle in the HESCO's transmission system.

The CEO underscored the need of developing a consumer friendly behavior.

"All the consumers are respectable for us. HESCO isn't carrying out unscheduled load shedding in any feeder," he said.

Meanwhile, the HESCO spokesman informed that in compliance with the CEO's directive the operation against the consumers defaulting payment of bills and the illegal connections continued across the HESCO's jurisdiction.

According to him, the power supply of 55 defaulter consumers was severed and 30 illegal connections were cut off in Hyderabad, Benazirabad, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Badin districts.