HESCO Sets Up Damaged Transformer Monitoring Cell For Quick Repair, Replacement Of PMTs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacement of PMTs

The Chairman Board of Directors, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Shaikh has said the Chief Executive Office of HESCO Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has set up Damaged Transformers Monitoring Cell (DTMC) for quick repair or replacement of the damaged PMTs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Chairman board of Directors, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Shaikh has said the Chief Executive Office of HESCO Muzaffar Ali Abbassi has set up Damaged Transformers Monitoring Cell (DTMC) for quick repair or replacement of the damaged PMTs.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of DTMC and Theft and Recovery Cell (TRC) here on Tuesday the Chairman also apprised that TRC had also been established to ensure optimal recovery of the utility bills and action against power theft and the defaulting consumers of electricity.

According to him, the DMTC restored 8 affected PMTs in the ongoing month of March in around just 3 hours.

Similarly, he told, TRC had registered 20 FIRs against the power theft while collecting Rs60 million unpaid bills as well in the ongoing month.

The HESCO's CEO Abbassi, General Manager Technical Gul Muneer Soomro, GM Operations Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Chief Engineer Planning Muhammad Roshan Otho, Chief Engineer PMU Riaz Ahmed Pathan and other officers were present on the occasion.

