High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia Amna Baloch on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia Amna Baloch on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office.

Talking to the high commissioner-designate, the prime minister said Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Malaysia and asked her to make efforts to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

He emphasized that efforts should be made to enhance Pakistan's exports through special focus on value added products.