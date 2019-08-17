High Commissioner-designate To Malaysia Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:55 PM
High Commissioner-designate to Malaysia Amna Baloch on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office
Talking to the high commissioner-designate, the prime minister said Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Malaysia and asked her to make efforts to further strengthen the bilateral ties.
He emphasized that efforts should be made to enhance Pakistan's exports through special focus on value added products.