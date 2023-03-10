High quality imported 48 bottles of liquor seized; four held

The police seized 48 bottles of high-quality imported liquor and arrested four accused on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The police seized 48 bottles of high-quality imported liquor and arrested four accused on Friday.

On the instructions of DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gull Khan and DSP Sadar Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq, police teams under the supervision of SHO Police Station Model City Attock Inspector Jahanzeb Khan are engaged in operations against drug and alcohol sellers.

ASI of Police Chowki Awan Sharif Muhammad Faizan, Head Constable Gulfraz Khan and their teams arrested the notorious liquor dealer Yasir Masih Mangia and his three associates and recovered 48 bottles of high-quality imported liquor.

A case was filed against the four accused and sent to jail.