ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that amid prevailing challenges, it is high time to revert to the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to find solution to the ills corroding the society and hindering the progress and prosperity.

"Faced with various challenges, let us revert to his message and pledge ourselves to make a deliberate effort by putting aside our differences, exhibiting unity and striving collectively for finding solutions to the ills that corrode our society and hinder our march towards progress and prosperity," the president said in his message to the nation on eve of the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed on Saturday.

While paying rich tribute to the great thinker, philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, President Alvi said it was an occasion to recall and pledge for the nation to follow his message of self-awareness and self esteem.

He viewed that the Muslims of the sub-continent would always remain indebted to the great visionary leader for his invaluable services.

The president said Allama Iqbal had infused a new spirit among the Muslims of the sub-continent, changed their thought process and provided them with a solid ideological foundation to strive for regaining their lost identity.

The great leader had also envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent and made remarkable contributions towards understanding the true message of islam, he added.

He said no doubt, Allama Iqbal was among those few people, who were appreciated equally by the East and the West, and his work had been researched and appraised by scholars around the world.

"The need to recall the message of Allama Iqbal has never been as great as it is today. Let us pledge on this day to make even greater efforts for the fulfillment of the dream of our forefathers. Let us move forward according to the teachings of Allama Iqbal for the greater good of our society and our beloved homeland," he urged the countrymen.