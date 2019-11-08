UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Time To Follow Iqbal's Teachings To Address Social Ills, National Challenges: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address social ills, national challenges: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that amid prevailing challenges, it is high time to revert to the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to find solution to the ills corroding the society and hindering the progress and prosperity.

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that amid prevailing challenges, it is high time to revert to the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to find solution to the ills corroding the society and hindering the progress and prosperity.

"Faced with various challenges, let us revert to his message and pledge ourselves to make a deliberate effort by putting aside our differences, exhibiting unity and striving collectively for finding solutions to the ills that corrode our society and hinder our march towards progress and prosperity," the president said in his message to the nation on eve of the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed on Saturday.

While paying rich tribute to the great thinker, philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, President Alvi said it was an occasion to recall and pledge for the nation to follow his message of self-awareness and self esteem.

He viewed that the Muslims of the sub-continent would always remain indebted to the great visionary leader for his invaluable services.

The president said Allama Iqbal had infused a new spirit among the Muslims of the sub-continent, changed their thought process and provided them with a solid ideological foundation to strive for regaining their lost identity.

The great leader had also envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent and made remarkable contributions towards understanding the true message of islam, he added.

He said no doubt, Allama Iqbal was among those few people, who were appreciated equally by the East and the West, and his work had been researched and appraised by scholars around the world.

"The need to recall the message of Allama Iqbal has never been as great as it is today. Let us pledge on this day to make even greater efforts for the fulfillment of the dream of our forefathers. Let us move forward according to the teachings of Allama Iqbal for the greater good of our society and our beloved homeland," he urged the countrymen.

Related Topics

World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Progress March Muslim Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

4 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

49 minutes ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

1 hour ago

Sub-committee formed to focus on freedom of expres ..

46 minutes ago

Austrian Schwab leads Turkish Open, Rose two shots ..

46 minutes ago

Minor boy dies, ten injure in separate road mishap ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.