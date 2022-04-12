Highlighting K-issue, Strengthening State Institutions atop priorities of AJK Govt. : Niazi

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that highlighting Kashmir issue at global level, strengthening state institutions and providing provision of basic amenities to the people living on the LOC were amongst the top most priorities of his government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that highlighting Kashmir issue at global level, strengthening state institutions and providing provision of basic amenities to the people living on the LOC were amongst the top most priorities of his government.

Prime Minister Niazi expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest at annual award distribution ceremony of AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM hailed AJK BOISE Mirpur for its unprecedented services and contribution in the field of education. He said that it was heartening to see that the girl-students of Azad Kashmir were far ahead of boys in the field of education.

The world, he said, cannot prosper without education. He said that the facilities provided by the board by setting up examination centers for the students living in the remote areas especially on the LOC were highly commendable.He said that besides improving the quality of education, uniform development in all areas of the state, fair distribution of funds and providing access to basic amenities life to the people were amongst the top most priorities of his government.

He said that the government had spent Rs. 56 crore on flour to provide relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramadan. "it is an honour for our government that we subsidized the flour and reduced its price to Rs.400 per 40 Kg", the PM said.Regarding the resumption of work on the much-delayed Rathua-Hariyam Bridge project, the PM said that steps were afoot to complete this project as soon as possible.

He said that 122km long Kashmir Highway project (from Kohala to Mirpur) has been approved.Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi thanked Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for approving the development package that led to the initiation of many development projects in the region.

Lauding the PTI chairman's leadership qualities, the PM said Imran Khan was not only the leader of Pakistan but also the leader of the Muslim world.

Terming Khan as a fearless leader he said that it was unfortunate that a conspiracy was hatched against him. "After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Imran Khan is the only leader who knows the meaning of the establishment of Pakistan", he said.He said that highlighting the Kashmir issue at global level, strengthening state institutions, provision of facilities for the people living on the LOC, development and welfare of the people.Kashmiris, he said, still consider Pakistan as their destination like their predecessors.

"Millions of people of Jammu and Kashmir rendered sacrifices of their lives in love of Pakistan in 1947", he said adding that it was due to the sacrifices of martyrs that we live in a free state today.

He said that the people of the Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir were enduring imprisonment under the tyranny of the Indian rulers and the so-called Indian Army.

PM Azad Kashmir congratulated the students, teachers and parents who have secured prominent positions in the Board of Education and announced to give one month extra salary to the Board employees.The Prime Minister also distributed medals, prizes and certificates among the students who secured prominent positions.

Chairman Board of Education Prof. Qazi Muhammad Ibrahim thanked the PM for attending the ceremony. Others who spoke on the occasion included Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Younis Javed, Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Secretary Academic Board Sajid Aziz Noor, Mirza Khali.Besides government officials the function was attended by noted academicians, civil society activists and heads of private schools and colleges. Ends/app/ahr