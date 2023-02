PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on the advice of caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan on Tuesday appointed Himayat Ullah Khan as Advisor to the Chief Minister.

A notification to this effect said, Himayat Ullah Khan has been appointed Advisor to the caretaker CM on Finance, Energy and Power with immediate effect.