UrduPoint.com

Hindu Community Across Northern Sindh Celebrates Holi Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Hindu community across northern Sindh celebrates holi festival

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh are celebrating the annual religious festival of Holi here on Monday.

Community members are spraying red, yellow and silver powder on each other, as the Holi is regarded as the beginning of the spring season.

Colorful events were held in different localities of the Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community, where children and women also participated with warmth and religious devotion in the day-long proceedings.

Special ceremonies are being held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the Indus River, Liaquat Chowk Temple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shikarpur, Station Road, Khairpur, Pakistan Chowk Kashmore- Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathelo and other areas.

Holi festival proceedings in Shikarpur were led by veteran Hindu astrologist Mangay Ram and other local social activists. Holi festival also celebrates with devotion and colorfully by the Bagri community, a scheduled caste of the Hindu community, in Kandhkot and Noshehroferoze.

Meanwhile, Mukhi Aishwar Lal and Faqir Gokal Das Chohan exchanged Holi greetings with Muslim compatriots in Shikarpur and Kandhkot and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Road Sabha Sukkur Progress Temple Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Saddar Kandhkot Mirpur Mathelo Bela Women Silver Muslim

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

44 minutes ago
 Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovere ..

Any kind of compromise on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is not accep ..

1 hour ago
 7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVER ..

7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate To ..

Dubai Customs Invites Passengers to “Innovate Together” with New Idea Submis ..

1 hour ago
 The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islam ..

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Congratul ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.