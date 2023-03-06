Hindu community across northern Sindh celebrates holi festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh are celebrating the annual religious festival of Holi here on Monday.

Community members are spraying red, yellow and silver powder on each other, as the Holi is regarded as the beginning of the spring season.

Colorful events were held in different localities of the Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community, where children and women also participated with warmth and religious devotion in the day-long proceedings.

Special ceremonies are being held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the Indus River, Liaquat Chowk Temple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shikarpur, Station Road, Khairpur, Pakistan Chowk Kashmore- Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathelo and other areas.

Holi festival proceedings in Shikarpur were led by veteran Hindu astrologist Mangay Ram and other local social activists. Holi festival also celebrates with devotion and colorfully by the Bagri community, a scheduled caste of the Hindu community, in Kandhkot and Noshehroferoze.

Meanwhile, Mukhi Aishwar Lal and Faqir Gokal Das Chohan exchanged Holi greetings with Muslim compatriots in Shikarpur and Kandhkot and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.